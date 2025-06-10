MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys 19,400 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. GSK makes up about 1.6% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 22,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its position in GSK by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in GSK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.4216 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.60%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

