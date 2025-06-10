JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 122.50 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.65), with a volume of 1856361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.65).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 108.39. The stock has a market cap of £517.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 20.49.

Get JPMorgan European Growth & Income alerts:

About JPMorgan European Growth & Income

(Get Free Report)

Attractive capital growth and a dependable income require a solid foundation

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc is an innovative investment trust offering the best of both worlds from a single share class structure. The Company allows growth-oriented investors to participate in the attractive long-term growth potential of European stock markets while also aiming to deliver a predictable dividend to income seekers.

Key points:

Expertise – Benefits from portfolio managers with long-standing experience investing in European markets, backed by the full strength and depth of J.P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.