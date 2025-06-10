iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,376 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

