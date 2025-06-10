iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.58 and last traded at $79.42, with a volume of 39569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.45.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Up 1.2%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.54. The stock has a market cap of $714.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Finley Financial LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westwind Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

