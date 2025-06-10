Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,211 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF comprises 0.9% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 158,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 36,295 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 835,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,348,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

