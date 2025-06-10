Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Sells 914 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) Director Mai Fyfield sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $71,749.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,359. This trade represents a 17.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.43 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.59. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth $68,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $3,984,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 456.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,449 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roku by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.37.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

