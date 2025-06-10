Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $5,171,271,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Visa by 38,416.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,173,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,378,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,955,403,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 17,018.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of V opened at $366.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $371.00.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total value of $13,395,133.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,991,249.33. The trade was a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,186.28. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,162 shares of company stock valued at $58,645,479. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.