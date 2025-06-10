Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Amirali Talasaz Sells 1,680 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,187,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,353,000. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amirali Talasaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Amirali Talasaz sold 77,853 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $3,899,656.77.

On Friday, June 6th, Amirali Talasaz sold 39,751 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,990,332.57.

On Thursday, May 1st, Amirali Talasaz sold 106,784 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,233,483.84.

Guardant Health Stock Up 3.1%

Guardant Health stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Guardant Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

