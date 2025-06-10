Gibson Capital LLC Sells 201 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Gibson Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.1%

BATS USMV opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average is $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $82.32 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

