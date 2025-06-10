First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells C$228,600.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Samir Devendra Patel sold 20,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.43, for a total transaction of C$228,600.00.
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.67 and a 1-year high of C$11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
