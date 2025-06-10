Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.2% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 56,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 538,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

