Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 818.83 ($11.10) and traded as high as GBX 892 ($12.09). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 874 ($11.84), with a volume of 206,773 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 818.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 745.58.
Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 28.01 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fevertree Drinks had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fevertree Drinks PLC will post 38.3184173 earnings per share for the current year.
Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.
