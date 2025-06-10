Farther Finance Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPF opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

