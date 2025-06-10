Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $5.79 Million Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 885.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Shares of INTF opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

