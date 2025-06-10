Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 45,036 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1,580.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,036 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $863,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Stone Summit Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

STIP opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.92. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.84 and a 1 year high of $103.61.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

