East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 416.8% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 24,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,853 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 115,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 36,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in East West Bancorp by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after buying an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 19,819 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,783,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,260. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,248.96. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,494 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.85.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

