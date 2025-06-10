CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CRH were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in CRH by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,781,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,163,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,624,719,000 after purchasing an additional 145,101 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,788,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,868 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $1,391,245,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,609,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,546,000 after purchasing an additional 826,758 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CRH. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.66.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.