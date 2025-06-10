Courier Capital LLC Invests $629,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,629 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Uber Technologies by 306.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $93.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock worth $6,517,070 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.