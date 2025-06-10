Courier Capital LLC Has $577,000 Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 15,244.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

REET stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.99.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

