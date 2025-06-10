Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 5,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.46.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $144.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.55. 3M has a 1-year low of $98.26 and a 1-year high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

