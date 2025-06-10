Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,130 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

BKT stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $12.67.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

