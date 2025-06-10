Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,327,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,675,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,991,000 after acquiring an additional 745,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,080,000 after purchasing an additional 642,401 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,566,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,777,000 after purchasing an additional 351,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,286,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 310,443 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $98,244.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,786. This trade represents a 33.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More

