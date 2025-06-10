Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $70.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLM opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average is $77.63. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $183,049.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,695.46. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.