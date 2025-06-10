CJS Securities Begins Coverage on Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

Investment analysts at CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. CJS Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXT

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SXT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,546. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.37. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $392.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $159,210.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,946 shares in the company, valued at $758,445.70. This represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.