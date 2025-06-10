City Holding Co. Purchases 1,875 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

City Holding Co. lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 87.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $47.70.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 215.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $849,826.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,692.56. The trade was a 51.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,805.10. The trade was a 45.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

