City Holding Co. Buys New Stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

City Holding Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 95,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 0.6%

BIGZ opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

