CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 299 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,121,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 418,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 68,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.7%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $408.57 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $390.50 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $419.12 and a 200 day moving average of $494.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.