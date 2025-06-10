Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lessened by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,387 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.92.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.3%

Caterpillar stock opened at $358.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

