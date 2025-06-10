Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,588,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 622,204 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,000,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 744,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000.

Shares of NYSE DMF opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $7.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a boost from BNY Mellon Municipal Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

