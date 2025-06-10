Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Pfizer FY2026 Earnings

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Pfizer in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NYSE:PFE opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

