BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 7.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $988.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $752.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $925.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $972.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,082.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.