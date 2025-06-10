BFI Infinity Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

BFI Infinity Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BFI Infinity Ltd. owned approximately 0.89% of iShares MSCI Norway ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Norway ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ENOR opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $39.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55.

About iShares MSCI Norway ETF

The iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. ENOR was launched on Jan 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

