Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 381,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $338.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra Research upped their price target on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

