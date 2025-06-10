Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Makes New Investment in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,766,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,378,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SIL stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.64. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.76.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

