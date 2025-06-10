Avanza Fonder AB Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Avanza Fonder AB grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 68,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $123.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.89.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,742.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,815,200. This trade represents a 23.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

