Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD) Stake Increased by Vestment Financial LLC

Vestment Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Vestment Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vestment Financial LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVSD. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,842,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $706,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $272,000.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF stock opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $53.36 and a 52-week high of $67.45.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

