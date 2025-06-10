Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Gloria R. Boyland Sells 46,097 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2025

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $272,894.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,116. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Uber Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,053,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,413,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,155,000 after buying an additional 2,392,995 shares during the last quarter. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,671,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,609 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,374,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,292,000 after purchasing an additional 577,704 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

