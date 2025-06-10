Atwood & Palmer Inc. Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $398,507,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,992,000 after purchasing an additional 522,861 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18,295.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,424,000 after purchasing an additional 510,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,534,000 after buying an additional 401,168 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 740,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,691,000 after buying an additional 289,514 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $245.67 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.92.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

