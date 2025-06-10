Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 1411613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Several research firms recently commented on AEVA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $6.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.22 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Aeva Technologies from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, CTO Mina Rezk sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $3,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,046,669 shares in the company, valued at $126,332,703.30. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,764,808 shares in the company, valued at $20,179,370.88. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,213,506 shares of company stock valued at $24,985,345 and sold 1,067,228 shares valued at $11,550,119. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 16,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,600,000 after buying an additional 5,849,249 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 27,345.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 29.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 81.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

