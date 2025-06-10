aelf (ELF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.06 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. aelf has a market cap of $170.79 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000165 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000458 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 996,446,701 coins and its circulating supply is 755,101,612 coins. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

