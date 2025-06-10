499,070 Shares in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Purchased by Kanen Wealth Management LLC

Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 499,070 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Marchex accounts for approximately 0.3% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Marchex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.93 million, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. Marchex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 69,197 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $121,094.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,391,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,186.25. The trade was a 5.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Profile

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

