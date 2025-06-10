3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in 3M by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $144.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. 3M has a 52-week low of $98.26 and a 52-week high of $156.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.55.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.