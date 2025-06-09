Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in AON by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in AON by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in AON by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $445.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.27.

Shares of AON stock opened at $371.31 on Monday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $283.27 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The company has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.84.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

