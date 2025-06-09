Werlinich Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Werlinich Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises about 1.2% of Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $303.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.60 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.14. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 40.54%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.17%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

