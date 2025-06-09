Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 1,029 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 110,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Baker Hughes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $41.53. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

