Wedmont Private Capital Buys 285 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $519.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $479.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.58. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

