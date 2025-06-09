Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $9.73 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $123.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.65.

View Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.