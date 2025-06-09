Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 24,510 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,510 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.16% of Commercial Metals worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,261,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,919,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,204,000 after buying an additional 893,094 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 15,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 568,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,178,000 after acquiring an additional 564,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,576,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,185,000 after acquiring an additional 495,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,754,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after acquiring an additional 446,317 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 2,475 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,141 shares in the company, valued at $611,999.22. The trade was a 19.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of CMC opened at $49.98 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

