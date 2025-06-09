Vert Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 54,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. makes up 0.7% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PECO. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 79.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.73 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

