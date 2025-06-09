Vert Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LXP. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 805.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 1.0%

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $87.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.00%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.